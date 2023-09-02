The East Carolina Pirates (0-0) are massive 36.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (0-0). The total has been set at 51.5 points for this matchup.

Michigan made things happen on both sides of the ball last season, as it ranked 24th-best in total offense (458.8 yards per game) and sixth-best in total defense (292.1 yards allowed per game). Offensively, East Carolina was a top-25 unit last season, ranking 23rd-best in the FBS by compiling 461.1 yards per game. It ranked 92nd on defense (405.3 yards allowed per game).

Michigan vs. East Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Venue: Michigan Stadium

TV Channel: Peacock

Michigan vs East Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Michigan -36.5 -110 -110 51.5 -115 -105 -10000 +2000

Week 1 Big Ten Betting Trends

Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Michigan beat the spread eight times in 14 games last year.

The Wolverines were favored by 36.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

There were five Michigan games (out of 14) that hit the over last year.

Michigan finished 11-1 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 91.7% of those games).

The Pirates have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +2000.

The Wolverines have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this game.

Michigan Stats Leaders

In 14 games last year, Blake Corum ran for 1,463 yards (104.5 per game) and 18 touchdowns.

In the passing game, Corum scored one touchdown, with 11 catches for 80 yards.

In 14 games, J.J. McCarthy threw for 2,719 yards (194.2 per game), with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.6%.

On the ground, McCarthy scored five touchdowns and picked up 306 yards.

On the ground, Donovan Edwards scored seven touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 991 yards (70.8 per game).

In the passing game, Edwards scored two touchdowns, with 18 receptions for 200 yards.

In 14 games, Ronnie Bell had 62 catches for 889 yards (63.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

As a key defensive contributor, Junior Colson compiled 94 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks in 14 games last year.

Michael Barrett registered 3.5 sacks to go with four TFL, 68 tackles, and two interceptions in 14 games.

Rod Moore put up 0.5 sacks in addition to his one TFL, 62 tackles, and four interceptions a season ago.

Mike Sainristil totaled one interception to go with 55 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and one pass defended in 14 games played.

