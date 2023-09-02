Michigan vs. East Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The East Carolina Pirates (0-0) will look to upset the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 36.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 51.5 points.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. East Carolina matchup.
Michigan vs. East Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Peacock
- City: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
Michigan vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|East Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-36.5)
|51.5
|-10000
|+2000
|DraftKings
|Michigan (-36)
|51.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-35.5)
|51.5
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-10000
|+1700
|Tipico
|Michigan (-36)
|-
|-
|-
Michigan vs. East Carolina Betting Trends
- Michigan went 8-6-0 ATS last season.
- The Wolverines were favored by 36.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- East Carolina covered eight times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.
Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+800
|Bet $100 to win $800
