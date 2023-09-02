Miguel Cabrera vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Miguel Cabrera -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 94 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on September 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the White Sox.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs White Sox Player Props
|Tigers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs White Sox
|Tigers vs White Sox Odds
|Tigers vs White Sox Prediction
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .247 with 15 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
- Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has homered in 3.8% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.5% of his games this season, Cabrera has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (6.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Tigers Players vs the White Sox
- Click Here for Kerry Carpenter
- Click Here for Andy Ibáñez
- Click Here for Riley Greene
- Click Here for Akil Baddoo
- Click Here for Spencer Torkelson
- Click Here for Zach McKinstry
- Click Here for Matt Vierling
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.261
|AVG
|.233
|.324
|OBP
|.304
|.358
|SLG
|.316
|9
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|12
|36/13
|K/BB
|24/13
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.88 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger (6-6) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.32 ERA in 97 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.32, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .227 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.