Texas vs. Rice: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Rice Owls (0-0) will look to upset the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 35.5 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Rice matchup.
Texas vs. Rice Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Texas vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Rice Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-35.5)
|58.5
|-10000
|+2000
|DraftKings
|Texas (-35)
|59
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Texas (-35.5)
|59.5
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-10000
|+1700
|Tipico
|Texas (-35)
|-
|-
|-
Texas vs. Rice Betting Trends
- Texas went 8-5-0 ATS last season.
- The Longhorns covered the spread when playing as at least 35.5-point favorites in their only opportunity last season.
- Rice covered seven times in 13 matchups with a spread last year.
Texas & Rice 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
|To Win the Big 12
|-110
|Bet $110 to win $100
|Rice
|To Win the AAC
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
