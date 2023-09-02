Mike Clevinger is set to start for the Chicago White Sox on Saturday against Parker Meadows and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Tigers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit 137 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .377 this season.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .233.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 531 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Tigers rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Detroit has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.52 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.280 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Reese Olson (2-6) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In 13 starts, Olson has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 4.5 frames per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Reese Olson Luis Severino 8/29/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Home Tarik Skubal Michael King 8/30/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Brendan White Gerrit Cole 8/31/2023 Yankees W 4-3 Home Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/1/2023 White Sox W 4-2 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Touki Toussaint 9/2/2023 White Sox - Away Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/3/2023 White Sox - Away Tarik Skubal Michael Kopech 9/5/2023 Yankees - Away Tarik Skubal Gerrit Cole 9/6/2023 Yankees - Away Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/7/2023 Yankees - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Carlos Rodón 9/8/2023 White Sox - Home Reese Olson Mike Clevinger

