When the Chicago White Sox (53-82) and Detroit Tigers (61-74) meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, September 2, Mike Clevinger will get the ball for the White Sox, while the Tigers will send Reese Olson to the hill. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers -110 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this game.

Tigers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Clevinger - CHW (6-6, 3.32 ERA) vs Olson - DET (2-6, 5.10 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Tigers and White Sox matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Tigers (-110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $19.09 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Kerry Carpenter get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 39 times this season and won 21, or 53.8%, of those games.

The White Sox have a 23-21 record (winning 52.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Chicago has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 45, or 41.7%, of the 108 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 45 times in 108 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+210) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+115) Riley Greene 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+155) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 3rd

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.