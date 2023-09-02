Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. White Sox on September 2, 2023
Spencer Torkelson and Luis Robert are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday (beginning at 7:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|White Sox vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 28 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 60 walks and 70 RBI (114 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He has a .228/.315/.432 slash line so far this year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 55 RBI (89 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He's slashing .283/.345/.519 on the season.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 31
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter or other Tigers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Mike Clevinger Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Clevinger Stats
- Mike Clevinger (6-6) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 19th start of the season.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- Clevinger has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.
Clevinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 27
|7.0
|1
|1
|1
|10
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 22
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|4
|at Cubs
|Aug. 16
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|2
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 9
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|3
|at Guardians
|Aug. 4
|5.0
|8
|4
|3
|2
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Mike Clevinger's player props with BetMGM.
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 33 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 28 walks and 71 RBI (132 total hits). He's also swiped 17 bases.
- He's slashed .272/.324/.560 so far this season.
- Robert will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Orioles
|Aug. 28
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Andrew Benintendi Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Benintendi Stats
- Andrew Benintendi has 30 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 45 walks and 40 RBI (131 total hits). He has stolen 13 bases.
- He's slashing .274/.338/.372 on the year.
- Benintendi brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Benintendi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 1
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Benintendi or other White Sox players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.