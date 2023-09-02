In the game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Buffalo Bulls on Saturday, September 2 at 3:30 PM, our computer model expects the Badgers to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Buffalo (+28.5) Under (53.5) Wisconsin 32, Buffalo 19

Wisconsin Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Badgers a 98.0% chance to win.

The Badgers went 6-7-0 ATS last season.

Wisconsin did not lose ATS (2-0) as a 28.5-point or more favorite last season.

A total of seven of Badgers games last season hit the over.

Wisconsin games last season posted an average total of 45.2, which is 8.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Buffalo Betting Info (2022)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bulls have a 6.9% chance to win.

The Bulls compiled a 7-5-1 record against the spread last year.

A total of seven of Bulls games last season hit the over.

The average total points scored in Buffalo games last year (53.5) is 2.8 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Badgers vs. Bulls 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 26.3 20.2 28.9 16.4 23.2 26.2 Buffalo 28.5 26.7 27.8 27.2 29.9 27.1

