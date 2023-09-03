The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo (batting .267 in his past 10 games, with a home run, three walks and two RBI), take on starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the White Sox.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Explore More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .226 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 34 walks.

Baddoo has gotten at least one hit in 48.3% of his games this year (43 of 89), with multiple hits 15 times (16.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Baddoo has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (21.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (4.5%).

In 30 of 89 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .200 AVG .256 .253 OBP .373 .321 SLG .424 9 XBH 11 4 HR 5 9 RBI 19 40/10 K/BB 33/24 2 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings