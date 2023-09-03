Carson Kelly vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Carson Kelly (batting .360 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly has three doubles, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .222.
- In 16 of 36 games this season (44.4%) Kelly has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 36 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this season (19.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.153
|AVG
|.325
|.231
|OBP
|.378
|.169
|SLG
|.450
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|20/6
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.91 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 186 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Kopech (5-12) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 5.08 ERA in 124 2/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty threw four innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.08, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
