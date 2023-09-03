Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida is the setting for the No. 5 LSU Tigers' (0-0) matchup against the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles (0-0) on September 3, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

LSU put up 453.1 yards per game on offense last season (28th in the FBS), and it gave up 354.6 yards per game (42nd) on the other side of the ball. Florida State made things happen on both sides of the ball last year, as it ranked 10th-best in total offense (484.2 yards per game) and 15th-best in total defense (321.8 yards allowed per game).

LSU vs. Florida State Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

LSU vs. Florida State Key Statistics (2022)

LSU Florida State 453.1 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 484.2 (18th) 354.6 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.8 (19th) 183.8 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.1 (14th) 269.3 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.2 (26th) 19 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (26th) 19 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (84th)

LSU Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Jayden Daniels recorded 2,913 passing yards -- including a 68.6% completion percentage -- with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions (208.1 yards per game). His rushing performance consisted of 186 carries for 885 yards and 11 TDs.

Josh Williams ran for 536 yards on 98 carries (38.3 yards per game), with six rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous season, Malik Nabers grabbed 72 passes (on 99 targets) for 1,017 yards (72.6 per game). He also found the end zone three times.

Kayshon Boutte produced last year, grabbing 48 passes for 538 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 38.4 receiving yards per game.

Mason Taylor reeled in 38 passes for 414 yards and three touchdowns, putting up 29.6 yards per game last year.

Florida State Stats Leaders (2022)

Jordan Travis completed 64% of his passes to throw for 3,214 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. Travis also helped on the ground, collecting seven touchdowns on 32.1 yards per game.

Trey Benson compiled 990 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Last season Treshaun Ward rushed for 628 yards. He also scored seven total touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson was targeted 5.9 times per game and collected 897 receiving yards and five touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Ontaria Wilson caught 30 passes last season on his way to 495 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Mycah Pittman caught 32 passes on his way to 330 receiving yards and three touchdowns a season ago.

