Matt Vierling vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Sunday, Matt Vierling (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .322 this season while batting .262 with 30 walks and 41 runs scored.
- Vierling enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .222.
- In 62.0% of his games this year (67 of 108), Vierling has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 5.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 108), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 18.5% of his games this year, Vierling has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this season (28.7%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|54
|.228
|AVG
|.295
|.295
|OBP
|.347
|.302
|SLG
|.425
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|39/17
|K/BB
|48/13
|3
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.91 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 186 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Kopech (5-12) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 26th start of the season. He has a 5.08 ERA in 124 2/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.08, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
