Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. White Sox on September 3, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Spencer Torkelson, Luis Robert and others are listed when the Detroit Tigers visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday (at 2:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Tarik Skubal Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Skubal Stats
- The Tigers' Tarik Skubal (3-3) will make his 11th start of the season.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Skubal has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.
Skubal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 29
|6.0
|4
|3
|2
|9
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 23
|6.0
|6
|4
|4
|7
|1
|at Guardians
|Aug. 18
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|1
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 11
|5.1
|7
|5
|4
|3
|2
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 5
|5.1
|6
|1
|0
|6
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tarik Skubal's player props with BetMGM.
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has recorded 117 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a .232/.318/.438 slash line on the year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Sep. 2
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 92 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 25 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .289/.351/.525 on the year.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Sep. 2
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 31
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter or other Tigers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 132 hits with 33 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .272/.324/.560 on the year.
- Robert hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Orioles
|Aug. 28
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Andrew Benintendi Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Benintendi Stats
- Andrew Benintendi has 30 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 45 walks and 40 RBI (132 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.
- He's slashing .275/.339/.373 so far this year.
- Benintendi enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Benintendi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 2
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 1
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Benintendi or other White Sox players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.