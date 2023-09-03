Tyler Nevin vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Tyler Nevin and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Michael Kopech) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Tyler Nevin At The Plate
- Nevin is hitting .120 with a home run and five walks.
- In five of 23 games this year, Nevin has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- Nevin has driven in a run in three games this season (13.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in three of 23 games so far this year.
Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.211
|AVG
|.065
|.318
|OBP
|.143
|.368
|SLG
|.065
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|5/3
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.91).
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (186 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Kopech (5-12) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 5-12 with a 5.08 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.08, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
