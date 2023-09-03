After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Tyler Nevin and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Michael Kopech) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Nevin? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyler Nevin At The Plate

Nevin is hitting .120 with a home run and five walks.

In five of 23 games this year, Nevin has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in just one game this season.

Nevin has driven in a run in three games this season (13.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in three of 23 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Tigers Players vs the White Sox

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .211 AVG .065 .318 OBP .143 .368 SLG .065 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 3 RBI 2 5/3 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings