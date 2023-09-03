On Sunday, Zach McKinstry (.472 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-6 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is hitting .239 with 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.

McKinstry has reached base via a hit in 77 games this year (of 126 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

In 6.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 19.0% of his games this year, McKinstry has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (4.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 47 games this season (37.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 61 .254 AVG .224 .333 OBP .283 .408 SLG .318 19 XBH 11 5 HR 3 20 RBI 11 48/23 K/BB 51/16 8 SB 8

White Sox Pitching Rankings