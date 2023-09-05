After batting .214 with a home run, five walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .226 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 36 walks.

Baddoo has recorded a hit in 43 of 90 games this season (47.8%), including 15 multi-hit games (16.7%).

Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (10.0%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 21.1% of his games this year, Baddoo has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (4.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .200 AVG .256 .253 OBP .382 .321 SLG .424 9 XBH 11 4 HR 5 9 RBI 19 40/10 K/BB 33/26 2 SB 8

Yankees Pitching Rankings