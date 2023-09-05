Akil Baddoo vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .214 with a home run, five walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers take on the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .226 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 36 walks.
- Baddoo has recorded a hit in 43 of 90 games this season (47.8%), including 15 multi-hit games (16.7%).
- Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (10.0%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21.1% of his games this year, Baddoo has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (4.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.200
|AVG
|.256
|.253
|OBP
|.382
|.321
|SLG
|.424
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|19
|40/10
|K/BB
|33/26
|2
|SB
|8
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Yankees rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Cole (12-4) out for his 29th start of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.95), third in WHIP (1.040), and 14th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers.
