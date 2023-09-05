Tuesday's WNBA schedule includes Kahleah Copper's Chicago Sky (15-22) taking the road to square off against Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever (12-25) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, Chicago took a loss by a final score of 86-69 against New York. The Sky were led by Copper's 23 points and Marina Mabrey's 12 points and two steals. Indiana won against Dallas 97-84 in their last game. NaLyssa Smith (30 PTS, 66.7 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) ended the game as Indiana's top scorer.

Sky vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sky (-125 to win)

Sky (-125 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+105 to win)

Fever (+105 to win) What's the spread?: Sky (-1.5)

Sky (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 161.5

161.5 When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV and The U

Sky Season Stats

With 80.5 points per game on offense, the Sky rank seventh in the WNBA. At the other end, they surrender 83.4 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

With 33.2 boards per game, Chicago ranks ninth in the WNBA. It cedes 35.1 rebounds per contest, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Sky rank fourth in the WNBA with 20.0 assists per contest.

Chicago is committing 13.5 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) this season, while forcing 13.1 turnovers per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Sky are making 7.9 three-pointers per game this year (fourth-ranked in WNBA), and they sport a 36.1% three-point percentage (third-best).

Chicago has been shining in terms of defending against three-point shooting this season, ranking best in the WNBA in treys allowed per game (6.6) and third-best in three-point percentage allowed (33.4%).

Sky Home/Away Splits

The Sky's offense has been much better in home games (82.2 PPG) compared to road games (78.7 PPG). However, their defense has been worse in home games (84.6 PPG allowed) when compared to away games (82.2 PPG allowed).

In home games, Chicago averages 31.3 rebounds, while on the road it averages 35.2. It allows its opponents to pull down 35.1 both home and away.

On average, the Sky rack up more assists at home than on the road (20.7 at home, 19.2 on the road). So far in 2023, Chicago has committed fewer turnovers at home than on the road (12.2 per game at home versus 14.8 on the road), and has forced fewer turnovers at home than on the road (12.5 per game at home versus 13.7 on the road).

The Sky hit 0.5 more three-pointers when playing at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (7.7). They also shoot a better percentage at home (37.4% in home games compared to 34.8% on the road).

In 2023 Chicago is averaging 7.2 three-pointers conceded at home and 5.9 away, conceding 35.2% shooting from deep at home compared to 31.4% away.

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sky have a 7-6 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 53.8% of those games).

The Sky are 6-3 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Chicago is 17-18-0 against the spread this year.

Chicago has an ATS record of 6-7 as 1.5-point favorites or greater.

The Sky have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this contest.

