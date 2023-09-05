Matt Vierling -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on September 5 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.323) this season, fueled by 103 hits.

Vierling is batting .294 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 62.4% of his 109 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.9% of those games.

He has homered in 5.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Vierling has an RBI in 20 of 109 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32 of 109 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 55 .228 AVG .296 .295 OBP .350 .302 SLG .424 9 XBH 14 2 HR 5 14 RBI 16 39/17 K/BB 50/14 3 SB 2

