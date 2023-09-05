The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the White Sox.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.443) and total hits (118) this season.

Torkelson has had a hit in 78 of 135 games this year (57.8%), including multiple hits 31 times (23.0%).

He has homered in 21 games this season (15.6%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has driven in a run in 51 games this year (37.8%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 60 games this season (44.4%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 67 .209 AVG .255 .309 OBP .328 .365 SLG .517 22 XBH 34 8 HR 17 26 RBI 47 76/34 K/BB 66/27 1 SB 2

