Spencer Torkelson will lead the Detroit Tigers into a matchup with Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Tigers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 139 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 544 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .302 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Detroit strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.47 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Tigers rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.272 WHIP this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Alex Faedo (2-5) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, throwing one scoreless inning of relief without allowing a hit.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Faedo has made six starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Brendan White Gerrit Cole 8/31/2023 Yankees W 4-3 Home Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/1/2023 White Sox W 4-2 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Touki Toussaint 9/2/2023 White Sox W 10-0 Away Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/3/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Away Tarik Skubal Michael Kopech 9/5/2023 Yankees - Away Alex Faedo Gerrit Cole 9/6/2023 Yankees - Away Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/7/2023 Yankees - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Carlos Rodón 9/8/2023 White Sox - Home Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/9/2023 White Sox - Home Tarik Skubal Michael Kopech 9/10/2023 White Sox - Home - Jesse Scholtens

