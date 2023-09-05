How to Watch the Tigers vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 5
Spencer Torkelson will lead the Detroit Tigers into a matchup with Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.
Tigers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 139 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored 544 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers have an OBP of just .302 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Detroit strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.47 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
- The Tigers rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.272 WHIP this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers' Alex Faedo (2-5) will make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, throwing one scoreless inning of relief without allowing a hit.
- He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Faedo has made six starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 4.8 frames when he pitches.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/30/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brendan White
|Gerrit Cole
|8/31/2023
|Yankees
|W 4-3
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/1/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-2
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Touki Toussaint
|9/2/2023
|White Sox
|W 10-0
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Mike Clevinger
|9/3/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Michael Kopech
|9/5/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Gerrit Cole
|9/6/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Carlos Rodón
|9/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Mike Clevinger
|9/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Michael Kopech
|9/10/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Jesse Scholtens
