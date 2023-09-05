On Tuesday, September 5 at 7:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees (68-69) host the Detroit Tigers (63-74) at Yankee Stadium in the series opener. Gerrit Cole will get the nod for the Yankees, while Alex Faedo will take the mound for the Tigers.

The Tigers are +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Yankees (-250). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Tigers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (12-4, 2.95 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (2-5, 4.89 ERA)

Tigers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Tigers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 77 games this season and won 42 (54.5%) of those contests.

The Yankees have played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 71.4% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Yankees were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice, and they split those games.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been victorious in 45, or 41.7%, of the 108 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+275) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+250) Zack Short 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+280) Akil Baddoo 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+275) Javier Báez 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+290)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.