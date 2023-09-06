Matt Vierling vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Matt Vierling -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on September 6 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .323 this season while batting .263 with 31 walks and 42 runs scored.
- Vierling is batting .294 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Vierling has reached base via a hit in 68 games this year (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- Looking at the 109 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (5.5%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Vierling has had an RBI in 20 games this year (18.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|55
|.228
|AVG
|.296
|.295
|OBP
|.350
|.302
|SLG
|.424
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|39/17
|K/BB
|50/14
|3
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 170 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Schmidt (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 4.56 ERA in 134 1/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.56, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .267 batting average against him.
