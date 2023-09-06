Matt Vierling -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on September 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .323 this season while batting .263 with 31 walks and 42 runs scored.

Vierling is batting .294 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Vierling has reached base via a hit in 68 games this year (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

Looking at the 109 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (5.5%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Vierling has had an RBI in 20 games this year (18.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 55 .228 AVG .296 .295 OBP .350 .302 SLG .424 9 XBH 14 2 HR 5 14 RBI 16 39/17 K/BB 50/14 3 SB 2

