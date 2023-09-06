Clarke Schmidt takes the mound for the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium against Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

The Yankees are listed as -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (+140). The matchup's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -165 +140 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-4.

When it comes to the total, the Tigers and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been victorious in 45, or 41.3%, of the 109 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has entered 49 games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 22-27 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of its 138 opportunities.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-40 34-35 26-31 37-43 51-55 12-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.