Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers take the field on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium against Clarke Schmidt, who gets the start for the New York Yankees. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 139 home runs.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .378 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 545 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .302 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 23rd with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Detroit has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.272 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Matt Manning (5-4) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while allowing two hits.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Manning will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/31/2023 Yankees W 4-3 Home Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/1/2023 White Sox W 4-2 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Touki Toussaint 9/2/2023 White Sox W 10-0 Away Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/3/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Away Tarik Skubal Michael Kopech 9/5/2023 Yankees L 5-1 Away Alex Faedo Gerrit Cole 9/6/2023 Yankees - Away Matt Manning Clarke Schmidt 9/7/2023 Yankees - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Carlos Rodón 9/8/2023 White Sox - Home Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/9/2023 White Sox - Home Tarik Skubal Michael Kopech 9/10/2023 White Sox - Home - Jesse Scholtens 9/12/2023 Reds - Home Matt Manning Lyon Richardson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.