How to Watch the Tigers vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 6
Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers take the field on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium against Clarke Schmidt, who gets the start for the New York Yankees. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 139 home runs.
- Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .378 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored 545 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers have an OBP of just .302 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 23rd with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.272 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will send Matt Manning (5-4) to the mound for his 15th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while allowing two hits.
- He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.
- Manning will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/31/2023
|Yankees
|W 4-3
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/1/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-2
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Touki Toussaint
|9/2/2023
|White Sox
|W 10-0
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Mike Clevinger
|9/3/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Michael Kopech
|9/5/2023
|Yankees
|L 5-1
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Gerrit Cole
|9/6/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Carlos Rodón
|9/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Mike Clevinger
|9/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Michael Kopech
|9/10/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Lyon Richardson
