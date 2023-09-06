When the New York Yankees (69-69) and Detroit Tigers (63-75) meet at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, September 6, Clarke Schmidt will get the call for the Yankees, while the Tigers will send Matt Manning to the mound. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +140 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game is listed at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (8-8, 4.56 ERA) vs Manning - DET (5-4, 3.51 ERA)

Tigers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Yankees Moneyline Tigers Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -170 +142 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -165 +140 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 43 out of the 78 games, or 55.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have a 21-9 record (winning 70% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 109 games this season and have come away with the win 45 times (41.3%) in those contests.

This year, the Tigers have won 22 of 49 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Tigers vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+160) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Akil Baddoo 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+250) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 3rd

