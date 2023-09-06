Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Yankees on September 6, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Gleyber Torres, Spencer Torkelson and others in the New York Yankees-Detroit Tigers matchup at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 30 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 61 walks and 73 RBI (119 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .232/.318/.441 so far this season.
- Torkelson has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 2
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 95 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 25 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .291/.354/.528 so far this season.
- Carpenter takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, a triple, a walk and two RBI.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at White Sox
|Sep. 2
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 31
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Clarke Schmidt Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Schmidt Stats
- The Yankees' Clarke Schmidt (8-8) will make his 28th start of the season.
- He has four quality starts in 27 chances this season.
- Schmidt has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 27 chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.
Schmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 31
|4.2
|6
|3
|3
|7
|3
|at Rays
|Aug. 26
|6.2
|6
|3
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Aug. 20
|5.2
|4
|2
|2
|8
|2
|at Braves
|Aug. 14
|2.1
|9
|8
|8
|3
|2
|at White Sox
|Aug. 8
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|7
|1
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 139 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 52 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He has a .272/.339/.466 slash line so far this year.
- Torres hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and five RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Sep. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 31
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Tigers
|Aug. 29
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has put up 77 hits with 11 doubles, 31 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .264/.394/.620 so far this year.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Sep. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Astros
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 31
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
