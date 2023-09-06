Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Gleyber Torres, Spencer Torkelson and others in the New York Yankees-Detroit Tigers matchup at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 30 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 61 walks and 73 RBI (119 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .232/.318/.441 so far this season.

Torkelson has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Sep. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Sep. 2 3-for-4 2 0 2 5 0 at White Sox Sep. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 95 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 25 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .291/.354/.528 so far this season.

Carpenter takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, a triple, a walk and two RBI.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at White Sox Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at White Sox Sep. 2 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at White Sox Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 31 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 1

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Schmidt Stats

The Yankees' Clarke Schmidt (8-8) will make his 28th start of the season.

He has four quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Schmidt has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 27 chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Aug. 31 4.2 6 3 3 7 3 at Rays Aug. 26 6.2 6 3 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 20 5.2 4 2 2 8 2 at Braves Aug. 14 2.1 9 8 8 3 2 at White Sox Aug. 8 5.1 4 1 1 7 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Clarke Schmidt's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Torres Stats

Torres has 139 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 52 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a .272/.339/.466 slash line so far this year.

Torres hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Astros Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 at Tigers Aug. 29 2-for-2 1 1 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has put up 77 hits with 11 doubles, 31 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.394/.620 so far this year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Sep. 5 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Sep. 2 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Astros Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 31 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.