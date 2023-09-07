Andy Ibáñez vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Thursday, Andy Ibanez (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Yankees.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .244 with 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Ibanez has gotten a hit in 50 of 90 games this season (55.6%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (17.8%).
- In 8.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.2% of his games this season, Ibanez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 27 times this season (30.0%), including five games with multiple runs (5.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|42
|.260
|AVG
|.226
|.292
|OBP
|.264
|.448
|SLG
|.368
|16
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|14
|32/7
|K/BB
|24/6
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodon (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.70 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.70, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.