Carson Kelly vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Thursday, Carson Kelly (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carson Kelly? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is hitting .215 with four doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- Kelly has gotten a hit in 17 of 38 games this year (44.7%), including six multi-hit games (15.8%).
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- Kelly has driven in a run in six games this year (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this year (18.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|15
|.200
|AVG
|.325
|.333
|OBP
|.378
|.200
|SLG
|.450
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|6/3
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodon (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.70 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.70, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.