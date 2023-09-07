David Montgomery is +1000 to score the first touchdown in the Week 1 matchup that pits the Detroit Lions against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 7 at 8:20 PM ET. Who are the other top candidates to find the end zone first? In the article below, we outline all of the odds and information you need to know before making a wager.

Chiefs vs. Lions First TD Odds

Chiefs Players First TD Odds Travis Kelce +650 Isiah Pacheco +950 Marquez Valdes-Scantling +1300 Lions Players First TD Odds David Montgomery +1000 Amon-Ra St. Brown +1100 Jahmyr Gibbs +1200

Which Team Will Score the First TD?

Chiefs to Score First TD Lions to Score First TD -165 +125

The Chiefs, who played 17 games last season, were the first team to score a TD 10 times.

Of those 10 games in which Kansas City scored the first touchdown last season, the running game produced one score, while the passing attack accounted for nine TDs, with seven touchdowns coming inside the red zone.

In terms of TDs per game, the Chiefs averaged 3.6 touchdowns per contest last season (most in league).

The Lions hit the field for 17 games last season, and on 11 occasions, they were the first team to score a TD.

In those 11 games where the Lions scored the first TD last season, the air attack accounted for four TDs, and the running game found the end zone six times (10 touchdowns came inside the red zone).

In terms of TDs per game, the Lions averaged 3.2 touchdowns per contest last season (fourth-most in league).

Chiefs vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: NBC

