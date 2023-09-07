Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery has a tough matchup in Week 1 (Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), playing the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs conceded the eighth-fewest rushing yards last season, 107.2 per game.

Last year Montgomery racked up 801 yards rushing (50.1 per game) and five TDs. In the receiving game, Montgomery made 34 catches for 316 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Montgomery vs. the Chiefs

Montgomery vs the Chiefs (since 2021): No games

No games Looking at run D, the Chiefs yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to four players last season.

On the ground, Kansas City allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Chiefs gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last year.

Montgomery will see the Chiefs squad that allowed 107.2 rushing yards per game last season and was eighth-ranked in the NFL in rush defense.

A year ago, the Chiefs ranked fifth in league play in rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

David Montgomery Rushing Props vs. the Chiefs

Rushing Yards: 50.5 (-118)

Montgomery Rushing Insights

Montgomery hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in five of his 15 opportunities last season (33.3%).

The Lions ran 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% running plays last year. They were fifth in the league in scoring.

Montgomery rushed for a score in five of his games last season, but did not run for more than one in a single contest.

David Montgomery Receiving Props vs the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-110)

Montgomery Receiving Insights

Montgomery hit the over on his prop bets for receiving yards in seven of 15 games last year (46.7%).

He averaged 7.9 yards per target last season (54th in league), racking up 316 yards on 40 passes thrown to him.

Montgomery had a receiving touchdown in one of 16 games last year, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Montgomery's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. 49ers 9/11/2022 Week 1 17 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/18/2022 Week 2 15 ATT / 122 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 9/25/2022 Week 3 3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/9/2022 Week 5 12 ATT / 20 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/13/2022 Week 6 15 ATT / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/24/2022 Week 7 15 ATT / 62 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/30/2022 Week 8 15 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/6/2022 Week 9 14 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/13/2022 Week 10 9 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/20/2022 Week 11 17 ATT / 67 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/27/2022 Week 12 14 ATT / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 12/4/2022 Week 13 14 ATT / 61 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 4 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/18/2022 Week 15 12 ATT / 53 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bills 12/24/2022 Week 16 16 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 1/1/2023 Week 17 6 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 1/8/2023 Week 18 7 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

