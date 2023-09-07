Will David Montgomery Score a Touchdown Against the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football in Week 1?
When David Montgomery takes the field for the Detroit Lions in their Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.
Will David Montgomery score a touchdown against the Chiefs?
Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Montgomery, a season ago, churned out 801 yards rushing (50.1 per game) and scored five TDs. He tacked on 34 catches for 316 yards (19.8 per game) and one receiving touchdown.
- He scored a rushing touchdown in five games last season, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.
- He had one touchdown catch last season (in 16 games).
David Montgomery Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|17
|26
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 2
|@Packers
|15
|122
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|12
|20
|1
|4
|62
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|15
|67
|0
|1
|13
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|15
|62
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|15
|53
|0
|3
|22
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|14
|36
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|9
|37
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 11
|@Falcons
|17
|67
|1
|3
|54
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|14
|79
|0
|3
|34
|0
|Week 13
|Packers
|14
|61
|1
|4
|6
|0
|Week 15
|Eagles
|12
|53
|1
|3
|38
|1
|Week 16
|Bills
|16
|62
|0
|4
|22
|0
|Week 17
|@Lions
|6
|24
|0
|2
|12
|0
|Week 18
|Vikings
|7
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
