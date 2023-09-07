When David Montgomery takes the field for the Detroit Lions in their Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will David Montgomery score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Montgomery, a season ago, churned out 801 yards rushing (50.1 per game) and scored five TDs. He tacked on 34 catches for 316 yards (19.8 per game) and one receiving touchdown.

He scored a rushing touchdown in five games last season, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He had one touchdown catch last season (in 16 games).

David Montgomery Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 17 26 0 3 24 0 Week 2 @Packers 15 122 0 2 14 0 Week 3 Texans 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 12 20 1 4 62 0 Week 6 Commanders 15 67 0 1 13 0 Week 7 @Patriots 15 62 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 15 53 0 3 22 0 Week 9 Dolphins 14 36 0 1 8 0 Week 10 Lions 9 37 0 1 7 0 Week 11 @Falcons 17 67 1 3 54 0 Week 12 @Jets 14 79 0 3 34 0 Week 13 Packers 14 61 1 4 6 0 Week 15 Eagles 12 53 1 3 38 1 Week 16 Bills 16 62 0 4 22 0 Week 17 @Lions 6 24 0 2 12 0 Week 18 Vikings 7 21 0 0 0 0

