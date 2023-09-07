Currently the 14th quarterback off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (99th overall), Jared Goff put up 283.3 fantasy points last season, ranking him 10th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and stats on the Detroit Lions QB later on in this article.

Jared Goff Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 283.32 260.81 - Overall Rank 10 17 99 Position Rank 10 17 14

Jared Goff 2022 Stats

Goff's numbers last year included 4,438 yards passing (261.1 per game), completing 382 of 587 throws (65.1%), with 29 TDs and seven INTs.

In Week 4 last season against the Seattle Seahawks, Goff posted a season-best 33.2 fantasy points, with these numbers: 26-of-39 (66.7%), 378 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT.

Goff accumulated 1.5 fantasy points -- 21-of-26 (80.8%), 228 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs -- in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys, in his worst game of the season.

Jared Goff 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Eagles 15.5 21-for-37 215 2 1 0 Week 2 Commanders 26.0 20-for-34 256 4 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 13.9 25-for-41 277 1 1 0 Week 4 Seahawks 33.2 26-for-39 378 4 1 0 Week 5 @Patriots 5.9 19-for-35 229 0 1 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 1.5 21-for-26 228 0 2 0 Week 8 Dolphins 17.6 27-for-37 321 1 0 0 Week 9 Packers 11.4 14-for-26 137 2 1 0 Week 10 @Bears 14.8 19-for-26 236 1 0 0 Week 11 @Giants 6.5 17-for-26 165 0 0 0 Week 12 Bills 17.6 23-for-37 240 2 0 0 Week 13 Jaguars 21.6 31-for-41 340 2 0 0 Week 14 Vikings 26.1 27-for-39 330 3 0 0 Week 15 @Jets 14.1 23-for-38 252 1 0 0 Week 16 @Panthers 25.7 25-for-42 355 3 0 0 Week 17 Bears 22.4 21-for-29 255 3 0 0 Week 18 @Packers 9.5 23-for-34 224 0 0 0

