Should you wager on Jared Goff hitting paydirt in the Detroit Lions' upcoming Week 1 matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Think Goff will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jared Goff score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100 if he scores a TD)

Goff amassed 73 yards rushing on 29 attempts (4.3 yards per game) last year.

He scored zero rushing touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Jared Goff Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Eagles 21 37 215 2 1 2 9 0 Week 2 Commanders 20 34 256 4 0 2 -2 0 Week 3 @Vikings 25 41 277 1 1 2 8 0 Week 4 Seahawks 26 39 378 4 1 1 1 0 Week 5 @Patriots 19 35 229 0 1 3 7 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 21 26 228 0 2 1 4 0 Week 8 Dolphins 27 37 321 1 0 1 3 0 Week 9 Packers 14 26 137 2 1 1 -1 0 Week 10 @Bears 19 26 236 1 0 4 14 0 Week 11 @Giants 17 26 165 0 0 4 -1 0 Week 12 Bills 23 37 240 2 0 0 0 0 Week 13 Jaguars 31 41 340 2 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Vikings 27 39 330 3 0 2 9 0 Week 15 @Jets 23 38 252 1 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Panthers 25 42 355 3 0 3 15 0 Week 17 Bears 21 29 255 3 0 1 2 0 Week 18 @Packers 23 34 224 0 0 2 5 0

Rep Jared Goff with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.