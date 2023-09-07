When Josh Reynolds takes the field for the Detroit Lions in their Week 1 matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs (on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Josh Reynolds score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)

On 59 targets last year, Reynolds caught 38 balls for 479 yards and three TDs, averaging 39.9 receiving yards.

Reynolds scored a receiving touchdown three times last season (out of 12 games played). He did not have multiple TD catches in any of those games.

Josh Reynolds Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 3 1 28 0 Week 2 Commanders 3 3 38 1 Week 3 @Vikings 10 6 96 0 Week 4 Seahawks 8 7 81 1 Week 5 @Patriots 10 6 92 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 2 1 8 0 Week 8 Dolphins 6 2 14 0 Week 13 Jaguars 4 3 19 0 Week 14 Vikings 6 5 51 1 Week 16 @Panthers 4 2 31 0 Week 17 Bears 1 1 5 0 Week 18 @Packers 2 1 16 0

