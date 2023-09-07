When the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs match up in Week 1 on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET, will Kalif Raymond get into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Kalif Raymond score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a TD)

On 64 targets, Raymond amassed 616 yards via 47 receptions last season (36.2 yards per game).

Raymond did not catch a TD pass in 16 games last season.

Kalif Raymond Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 2 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 1 1 4 0 Week 4 Seahawks 5 3 38 0 Week 5 @Patriots 7 5 45 0 Week 7 @Cowboys 6 5 75 0 Week 8 Dolphins 4 3 76 0 Week 9 Packers 3 3 17 0 Week 10 @Bears 3 3 47 0 Week 11 @Giants 7 3 33 0 Week 12 Bills 6 4 35 0 Week 13 Jaguars 2 2 12 0 Week 14 Vikings 2 2 19 0 Week 15 @Jets 6 5 53 0 Week 16 @Panthers 1 1 56 0 Week 17 Bears 3 3 40 0 Week 18 @Packers 6 4 66 0

