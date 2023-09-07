The Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) will play the Detroit Lions (0-0) on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is 53.5 in the contest.

Lions vs. Chiefs Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter last season, the Lions led six times, were behind six times, and were knotted up five times.

In the first quarter last year, the Lions averaged 5.8 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 4.8 points on defense.

The Chiefs led nine times, were behind seven times, and were tied one time at the end of the first quarter last year.

Looking at the first quarter last season, Kansas City averaged 5.5 points scored on offense (fifth-ranked) and gave up an average of 3.4 points on defense (sixth-ranked).

2nd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Lions outscored their opponent in the second quarter eight times, lost six times, and were knotted up three times.

Offensively, the Lions averaged 8.1 points in the second quarter (eighth-ranked) last year. They allowed 6.5 points on average in the second quarter (ninth-ranked) on defense.

Last season, the Chiefs won the second quarter in eight games, were outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they tied the second quarter in four games.

Kansas City's offense averaged 9.7 points in the second quarter last season. On defense, it allowed 8.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Lions outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games last year, were outscored in the third quarter in nine games, and tied the third quarter in one game.

In the third quarter last year, the Lions averaged 5.4 points on offense and allowed an average of 6.8 points on defense.

Out of 17 games last year, the Chiefs outscored their opponent in the third quarter eight times, were outscored four times, and were knotted up five times.

Last season, Kansas City's offense averaged 6.5 points in the third quarter. On the other side of the ball, it surrendered 3.5 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

The Lions won the fourth quarter in 10 games last year, lost that quarter in five games, and tied in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Lions averaged 7.8 points on offense and allowed an average of 6.6 points on defense.

Last season, the Chiefs outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games, were outscored in that quarter in 10 games, and they tied in that quarter in two games.

On offense, Kansas City averaged 6.1 points in the fourth quarter (13th-ranked) last season. On the defensive side of the ball, it surrendered 7.6 points on average in the fourth quarter (29th-ranked).

Lions vs. Chiefs Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Lions had the lead nine times (6-3 in those games), were behind six times (2-4), and were knotted up two times (1-1).

In the first half last season, the Lions averaged 13.9 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 11.3 points on defense.

The Chiefs were winning nine times, trailed seven times, and were tied one time at the conclusion of the first half last season.

Kansas City's offense averaged 15.2 points in the first half last year. From a defensive standpoint, it gave up 11.5 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

The Lions outscored their opponent in the second half in 10 games last season (6-4 record in those games), and were outscored in the second half in seven games (3-4).

In the second half last season, the Lions averaged 13.2 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 13.4 points on defense.

Last season, the Chiefs outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games, were outscored in the second half in seven games, and tied the second half in two games.

Offensively, Kansas City averaged 12.5 points in the second half (fifth-ranked) last year. From a defensive standpoint, it gave up 11.1 points on average in the second half (21st-ranked).

