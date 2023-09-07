The Detroit Lions (0-0) go on the road to match up against the Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Lions

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV: NBC

Lions Insights (2022)

Last year the Lions scored 4.9 more points per game (26.6) than the Chiefs allowed (21.7).

The Lions racked up 380 yards per game last year, 51.8 more yards than the 328.2 the Chiefs allowed per matchup.

Detroit rushed for 128.2 yards per game last season, 21.0 more than the 107.2 Kansas City allowed per contest.

The Lions turned the ball over 15 times last year, five fewer times than the Chiefs forced turnovers (20).

Lions Away Performance (2022)

The Lions put up 19.4 points per game in away games a season ago (7.2 less than their overall average), and gave up 24.9 on the road (0.2 less than overall).

The Lions' average yards gained (343.9) and allowed (385.8) away from home were both lower than their overall averages of 380 and 392.4, respectively.

Detroit accumulated 235.4 passing yards per game away from home (16.4 less than its overall average), and gave up 228.5 in away games (17.3 less than overall).

The Lions racked up 108.5 rushing yards per game on the road (19.7 less than their overall average), and gave up 157.3 in away games (10.8 more than overall).

The Lions' third-down percentages on offense (34%) and defense (38.4%) in road games last year were both lower than their overall numbers of 40.8% and 45.1%, respectively.

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2023 at Kansas City - NBC 9/17/2023 Seattle - FOX 9/24/2023 Atlanta - FOX 9/28/2023 at Green Bay - Amazon Prime Video

