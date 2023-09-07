How to Watch Lions vs. Chiefs Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 1
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Detroit Lions (0-0) go on the road to match up against the Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.
We give more info below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Lions
- When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Lions Insights (2022)
- Last year the Lions scored 4.9 more points per game (26.6) than the Chiefs allowed (21.7).
- The Lions racked up 380 yards per game last year, 51.8 more yards than the 328.2 the Chiefs allowed per matchup.
- Detroit rushed for 128.2 yards per game last season, 21.0 more than the 107.2 Kansas City allowed per contest.
- The Lions turned the ball over 15 times last year, five fewer times than the Chiefs forced turnovers (20).
Lions Away Performance (2022)
- The Lions put up 19.4 points per game in away games a season ago (7.2 less than their overall average), and gave up 24.9 on the road (0.2 less than overall).
- The Lions' average yards gained (343.9) and allowed (385.8) away from home were both lower than their overall averages of 380 and 392.4, respectively.
- Detroit accumulated 235.4 passing yards per game away from home (16.4 less than its overall average), and gave up 228.5 in away games (17.3 less than overall).
- The Lions racked up 108.5 rushing yards per game on the road (19.7 less than their overall average), and gave up 157.3 in away games (10.8 more than overall).
- The Lions' third-down percentages on offense (34%) and defense (38.4%) in road games last year were both lower than their overall numbers of 40.8% and 45.1%, respectively.
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Lions Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/7/2023
|at Kansas City
|-
|NBC
|9/17/2023
|Seattle
|-
|FOX
|9/24/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|FOX
|9/28/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.