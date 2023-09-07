Two of last season's best offensive performers will be on display when quarterback Patrick Mahomes II and the Kansas City Chiefs host pass-catcher Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Keep reading for the top performers in this outing between the Chiefs and the Lions, and what player prop bets to examine.

David Montgomery Touchdown Odds

Montgomery Odds to Score First TD: +800

Montgomery Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280

Travis Kelce Touchdown Odds

Kelce Odds to Score First TD: +650

Kelce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

More Lions Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jared Goff 256.5 (-113) - - Josh Reynolds - - 28.5 (-113) Marvin Jones Jr. - - 26.5 (-113) David Montgomery - 52.5 (-113) 11.5 (-115) Amon-Ra St. Brown - - 77.5 (-113) Jahmyr Gibbs - 39.5 (-113) 31.5 (-113) Sam LaPorta - - 29.5 (-106)

More Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Travis Kelce - - 79.5 (-114) Patrick Mahomes II 287.5 (-113) 17.5 (-120) - Jerick McKinnon - 16.5 (-120) 26.5 (-113) Skyy Moore - - 45.5 (-113) Isiah Pacheco - 51.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) Marquez Valdes-Scantling - - 42.5 (-113)

