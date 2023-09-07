When Marvin Jones Jr. takes the field for the Detroit Lions in their Week 1 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Marvin Jones Jr. score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)

Jones contributed with 529 receiving yards on 46 grabs (81 targets) with three TDs last season. He put up 33.1 yards per contest.

In three of 16 games last year, Jones had a receiving touchdown. He did not, however, have a game with multiple receiving TD catches.

Marvin Jones Jr. Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 6 4 38 0 Week 2 Colts 5 3 33 0 Week 3 @Chargers 7 4 33 1 Week 4 @Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Texans 11 7 104 0 Week 7 Giants 8 4 57 0 Week 8 Broncos 3 0 0 0 Week 9 Raiders 6 5 48 0 Week 10 @Chiefs 3 1 33 0 Week 12 Ravens 3 3 22 1 Week 13 @Lions 4 1 17 0 Week 14 @Titans 1 1 22 0 Week 15 Cowboys 6 2 17 1 Week 16 @Jets 4 3 15 0 Week 17 @Texans 7 6 61 0 Week 18 Titans 6 2 29 0 Wild Card Chargers 6 3 29 1 Divisional @Chiefs 3 1 21 0

