Miguel Cabrera vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Miguel Cabrera -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the New York Yankees, with Carlos Rodon on the mound, on September 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .258 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 52 of 82 games this season (63.4%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (17.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 3.7% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Cabrera has had an RBI in 20 games this year (24.4%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (20.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.261
|AVG
|.255
|.324
|OBP
|.321
|.358
|SLG
|.340
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|16
|36/13
|K/BB
|24/13
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Rodon (2-4) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.70 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.70, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
