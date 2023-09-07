Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees play Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Tigers have +135 odds to upset. An 8.5-run total is listed in the contest.

Tigers vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -160 +135 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-4.

When it comes to the total, the Tigers and their foes are 2-7-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The Tigers' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks. Detroit games have gone under the set point total three consecutive times, and the average total during this stretch was 8.8 runs.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won in 45, or 40.9%, of the 110 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has a record of 24-30 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 66 of its 139 games with a total.

The Tigers have posted a record of 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-40 34-36 26-31 37-44 51-56 12-19

