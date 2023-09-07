The New York Yankees (70-69) and the Detroit Tigers (63-76) will clash on Thursday, September 7 at Yankee Stadium, with Carlos Rodon getting the nod for the Yankees and Eduardo Rodriguez taking the hill for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Tigers are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Yankees (-160). The matchup's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (2-4, 5.70 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (10-7, 3.11 ERA)

Tigers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 44, or 55.7%, of the 79 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have gone 24-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (72.7% winning percentage).

New York has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees were favored on the moneyline for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total two times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 110 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (40.9%) in those games.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 24-30 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-4.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+145) Carson Kelly 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+260) Javier Báez 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 3rd

