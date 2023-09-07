Thursday's contest features the New York Yankees (70-69) and the Detroit Tigers (63-76) clashing at Yankee Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on September 7.

The Yankees will look to Carlos Rodon (2-4) against the Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez (10-7).

Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 matchups.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 110 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (40.9%) in those games.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 24 times in 54 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (548 total, 3.9 per game).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule