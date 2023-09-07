After amassing 46.0 fantasy points last season (60th among RBs), Zonovan Knight has an ADP of 302nd overall (83rd at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his numbers and projections to find out.

Zonovan Knight Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 46.00 0.00 - Overall Rank 254 547 302 Position Rank 59 131 83

Zonovan Knight 2022 Stats

Knight ran for 300 yards on 85 carries (42.9 ypg) last year, getting into the end zone one time.

In his best game last season -- Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills -- Knight accumulated 13.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 17 carries, 71 yards, 1 TD.

Knight picked up 1.3 fantasy points -- 6 carries, -2 yards -- in Week 16 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

Zonovan Knight 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 12 Bears 10.3 14 69 0 0 Week 13 @Vikings 11.8 15 90 0 0 Week 14 @Bills 13.7 17 71 1 0 Week 15 Lions 2.3 13 23 0 0 Week 16 Jaguars 1.3 6 -2 0 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 4.4 8 27 0 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 2.2 12 22 0 0

