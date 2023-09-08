Andy Ibáñez vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez and his .594 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Yankees.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .247 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 13 walks.
- Ibanez has gotten a hit in 51 of 91 games this year (56.0%), including 17 multi-hit games (18.7%).
- In 9.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in 21 games this year (23.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 30.8% of his games this season (28 of 91), with two or more runs five times (5.5%).
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|43
|.260
|AVG
|.234
|.292
|OBP
|.269
|.448
|SLG
|.394
|16
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|17
|32/7
|K/BB
|25/6
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (195 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger (6-7 with a 3.90 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.90, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
