The semifinals at the US Open will feature Ben Shelton and Novak Djokovic going toe to toe for a spot in the final on Friday, September 8 in New York, New York.

You can catch the action on ESPN as Shelton tries to knock out Djokovic.

Ben Shelton vs. Novak Djokovic Date and TV Info

Round: Semifinal

Semifinal Date: Friday, September 8

Friday, September 8 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Shelton vs. Djokovic Matchup Info

Shelton is looking to stay on track after a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 win over No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe in Tuesday's quarterfinals.

Shelton was eliminated in the round of 32 of his last tournament (the Western & Southern Open) 6-7, 6-7 by No. 4-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas on August 16.

Djokovic reached the semifinals by beating No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday.

Djokovic brought home the title in the Western & Southern Open, his last tournament, emerging victorious over No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz (5-7, 7-6, 7-6) in the final on August 20.

Shelton hasn't gone toe to toe with Djokovic in the past five years.

Shelton vs. Djokovic Odds and Probabilities

Ben Shelton Novak Djokovic +750 Odds to Win Match -1400 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament -125 11.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 93.3% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 55.6% 34.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65.6

