Kerry Carpenter vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .390 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on September 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Yankees.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 26 walks while batting .293.
- Carpenter enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .450.
- Carpenter has gotten a hit in 63 of 97 games this season (64.9%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (28.9%).
- He has homered in 18.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.1% of his games this season, Carpenter has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 38 of 97 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|49
|.352
|AVG
|.237
|.402
|OBP
|.312
|.521
|SLG
|.527
|15
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|14
|24
|RBI
|33
|40/11
|K/BB
|48/15
|2
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.95).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (195 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Clevinger (6-7) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.90 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 12 hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 3.90 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
