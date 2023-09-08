After batting .268 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Mike Clevinger) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Yankees.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .254 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.

Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has homered in 3.6% of his games in 2023, and 1% of his trips to the dish.

Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 games this season (20.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 43 .261 AVG .247 .324 OBP .311 .358 SLG .329 9 XBH 10 2 HR 1 12 RBI 16 36/13 K/BB 27/13 0 SB 0

