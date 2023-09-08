How to Watch the Reds vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 8
The St. Louis Cardinals and Jordan Walker take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds, on Friday at Great American Ball Park.
Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds are 16th in MLB action with 163 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Cincinnati ranks 16th in baseball with a .413 slugging percentage.
- The Reds' .249 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
- Cincinnati has the No. 10 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (672 total runs).
- The Reds rank 11th in MLB with a .326 on-base percentage.
- Reds batters strike out 9.3 times per game, the 26th-most in the majors.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- Cincinnati's 4.74 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Reds combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.412).
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 194 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 437 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks ninth in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.
- St. Louis ranks 16th in the majors with 641 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Cardinals rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.72 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a combined 1.452 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Andrew Abbott (8-4) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.22 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Abbott has nine quality starts this year.
- Abbott will try to pick up his 14th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance.
- In five of his 17 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals' Drew Rom (0-2) will make his fourth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- In three starts this season, Rom has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of 4.4 innings per appearance.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Javier Assad
|9/3/2023
|Cubs
|L 15-7
|Home
|Carson Spiers
|Jameson Taillon
|9/4/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-3
|Home
|Tejay Antone
|Bryan Woo
|9/5/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-6
|Home
|Connor Phillips
|Bryce Miller
|9/6/2023
|Mariners
|L 8-4
|Home
|Lyon Richardson
|Logan Gilbert
|9/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Drew Rom
|9/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Carson Spiers
|Zack Thompson
|9/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Miles Mikolas
|9/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Lyon Richardson
|Matt Manning
|9/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Reese Olson
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-6
|Home
|Drew Rom
|Thomas Hatch
|9/3/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-4
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Johan Oviedo
|9/5/2023
|Braves
|W 10-6
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Mike Soroka
|9/6/2023
|Braves
|W 11-6
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Spencer Strider
|9/7/2023
|Braves
|L 8-5
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Max Fried
|9/8/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Andrew Abbott
|9/9/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Carson Spiers
|9/10/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Hunter Greene
|9/11/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/12/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Dean Kremer
|9/13/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Kyle Gibson
