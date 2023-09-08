The Minnesota Lynx (19-19) will look to Napheesa Collier (fourth in WNBA, 21.3 points per game) to help beat Kahleah Copper (eighth in league, 18.6) and the Chicago Sky (16-22) on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Sky vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ION

Sky vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 83 Lynx 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-2.5)

Chicago (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 164.3

Sky vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Chicago is 18-18-0 against the spread this season.

Chicago has played 37 games this year, and 18 of them have hit the over.

Sky Performance Insights

With 80.9 points per game on offense, the Sky are seventh in the WNBA. At the other end, they surrender 83.1 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

Chicago ranks ninth in the WNBA with 33.2 boards per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 35 rebounds allowed per contest.

With 13.3 turnovers per game, the Sky are sixth in the WNBA. They force 13.2 turnovers per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Sky rank third-best in the WNBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 36.4%. They rank fourth in the league by sinking 8.1 treys per contest.

The Sky are allowing opposing teams to post a 33.4% three-point percentage this year (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've shined by allowing just 6.5 three-pointers per game (best).

Of the shots attempted by Chicago in 2023, 68.0% of them have been two-pointers (73.4% of the team's made baskets) and 32.0% have been three-pointers (26.6%).

